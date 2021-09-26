A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 20-26

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with some musical advice entirely alien to the spirit of our times.

~Monday was Canadian Election Day. Steyn called it very accurately, which wasn't too difficult: The Minority Mammy would have lost to any semi-functioning Tory leader who actually believed in something. But, as usual, no such Tory was on offer, and this year's pathetic hollow husk was dispatched accordingly. Nevertheless, it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday, Mark looked at America's future, huddled under a bridge at Del Rio, and explained why that future is arriving a lot faster than people think.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from triumphalist ChiComs to unmasked Afghans.

~On Wednesday Steyn considered the latest Covid origin "theories" and noted China's spreading corruption, everywhere from peer review to town-twinning.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from the dissolution of the US border to naming rights on the Fallopian canal. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Friday Tal Bachman continued his deep-dive into the roots of woke totalitarianism.

~On Saturday our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade celebrated two men with their eyes on the firmament: a songwriter who was a one-hit wonder, but managed to get two songs out of his one hit; and an actor on the receiving end of a celestial catchphrase for decade after decade.

Sitting in for Rick McGinnis on our weekend movie date, Mark bemoaned lame-o 007 wokeness and harked back to the days when Roger Moore rogered more.

