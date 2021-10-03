A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 27-October 3

This afternoon at SteynOnline Mark will be launching a brand new Tale for Our Time.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with a celebrity party gone horribly wrong in our monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

Later Mark observed what would have been the ninetieth birthday of Anthony Newley with three Newley songs that somehow found their way to Van Morrison, Jay-Z and Steyn.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with a brisk update of global developments from the German elections to the Federal Bureau of Insurrection before we got to Mark's brand new Steyn Show feature, Your Afghan Translator of the Week - and a discussion of definitional conservatism.

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from government pronoun badges to gender-neutral human sacrifice.

~On Wednesday Mark's Midweek Notebook pined for a one-issue third party, and examined changing fashions in identity politics.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from the ChiCom-19 and the lack of affordable housing. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Friday Tal Bachman analyzed science's retreat from truth: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Saturday our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade discussed two men with very different ideas of the meaning of life.

For our weekly movie date Rick McGinnis looked back to Albert Brooks, Holly Hunter, William Hurt and the glory days of Broadcast News.

