Common Law and Common Sense

Today, Monday, Steyn joined Colin Brazier on GB News for a wide-ranging interview touching on a lot of the big picture questions - free speech, Islam, immigration, the criminalization of dissent, from America to France, Canada to Britain, etc. Click below to watch:

As mentioned by Colin, Mark will be sitting in for Nigel Farage this Thursday on GB News at 7pm London time. We hope you'll tune in.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back later this evening with the latest episode of our current Tale for Our Time - Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

