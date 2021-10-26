Melting General Lee

Greetings one and all, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It's a rainy, chilly afternoon here in southern Ontario, and our disgusting government has clearly been feeling some heat from restaurants and gyms and has "allowed" them to open up to the vaccinated without any capacity limits. Wow. Yay. Big whoop. Our government furthermore promises that in January, vaccine passports will be voluntary, and that in March, they will remove the mask mandate throughout the province. And if you believe that, I have a fabulous Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve mug to sell you and a slightly worn #StayHomeSaveLivesPeasants t-shirt as well. And by the time the next provincial election gears up, Covid will be GONE GONE GONE. What a miraculous coincidence! Hallelujah!

The January "all voluntary" vax passport development is interesting. Someone on Twitter, smart fellow that he is, suggested that it is because of this. This is interesting as well.

In other China Virus news, an article for my bulging "DUH" file. So many lies upon lies in this story. Like the Great Prophet Mark Steyn always says, it's a blizzard of lies and it's getting harder and harder to see a way out. So many things that were thought to be CRAAAAYYYYZY TAWK have turned out to be true. I mean, like him or not, it's hard to dismiss this as the realm of crackpot theory, isn't it? Especially when these evil, cackling despots are saying the quiet part out loud. (New Zealanders are not happy...)

In other news, I must admit I am a bit heartbroken.

Why, you ask? Well as it happens, if you listen to this episode of The Mark Steyn Show, The Admirable Admiral, you will find out, as I did rather abruptly and tragically, that I have very, very serious competition for Mark Steyn's affections! I rather naively thought that I was the only Jewish mother in Mr. Steyn's life. WHY IS THE IN-HOUSE JEWISH MOTHER ALWAYS THE LAST TO KNOW?!?!??!!

*sobs into handkerchief*

*dabs at waterproof mascara*

As it turns out, that fickle Steyn traitor has the hots for a Jewish father turned mother, in uniform, an admiral or something and a doctor no less. SOME DOCTOR RACHEL LEVINE PERSON. This Levine creature is also blonde and has a rather impressive rack... of medals from chest to scrotum, I mean cervix I guess? How can me and my blonde Ashkenazi self and my rack ever, ever, EVAH EVAH compete?

PSSST: Mark, I think one of those participation ribbons might be the "Most Elderly People Killed By Covid In My State" Army Navy ribbon thingys, but maybe you can have your people confirm WHEN YOU GO OUT ON YOUR FIRST DATE WITH IT. HER. ZHER.

Woe is cisgendered me! I shall never recover from this heartache and betrayal. How could I have possibly prepared myself for this competition? All these years, it's the Navy tranny that floats Steyn's boat? STEYN, we are going to have words the next time I see you....

*composes self*

On a more serious and more personal note, last week I was informed that as a result of the completely asinine, stupid and health-jeopordizing health policies put into place by my government in response to the China Flu, my disabled son will not be able to get an appointment for dentistry under a general anaesthetic for... guess how long. Wait for it.... a year and a half to two years.

This is socialized medicine, people.

Because of "backlogs" and, oh, firing staff who don't want the vax, and cutbacks on OR time, and cancellations of "non-essential" surgeries, there is a "wait list" (i.e. rationed care) of 180 disabled humans who cannot have their dental care done without a general anaesthetic. They get OR time exactly twice a week. In ONE single hospital in the Greater Toronto Area. So, welcome to my newest battle. I'm so tired of fighting, but this is my life.

The truly repulsive thing is that dentistry in Ontario is essentially private. Nobody is on a "waitlist" for dental treatments: dentists are in private practice with rates set by the province. You can go to any dentist you want, whenever and wherever you choose, and pay for service or use your private insurance. But disabled individuals who are dependent on access to care at public hospitals (because there are no private ones) have to wait almost TWO YEARS to have their dental care addressed. I pay taxes (lots) and yet my son is constantly abused by this system. And nobody cares. I'm going to make some noise about it – wish me luck. Or if you are a dentist with access to an anesthesiologist, feel free to reach out to me and I'll fly down to Mexico with my son and walk across the Rio Grande to get treatment in America because that will be easier than trying to get in from Canada.

I'm trying really hard not to feel self-pity about this. Tucker Carlson has good advice about self-pity here in this clip, and I swear the guy is channeling the Lubavitcher Rebbe. The Rebbe said self-pity is the biggest and strongest enemy of the "Good Inclination", the Yetzer HaTov. (In Judaism, there is the good inclination and the bad inclination that both exist in the human soul and one must constantly empower the good inclination or the bad one takes over quite easily.)

In the meantime, I'll just KPO as Churchill used to say ("Keep Plodding On").

See you in the comments.

~

North America:

This is a must, must, must read – the whole thing. Great analysis and I'm going to check out her book as well.

Good news: Trudeau's vaccine "mandate" for travel is a massive bunch of dogsqueeze, just like Biden's.

UHN hospital employees are fighting the Ontario vaccine mandates: injunction issued.

This is so pathetic, I laughed out loud.

"The stupid money on the right rides the grift train."

As per Jesse Kelly: "America is not a serious country," This also.

Follow the money. Why so secret?

Why don't more Americans care about the drug epidemic? Nobody is blaming China for Covid and nobody is blaming China for filling up the country with lethal drugs.

Related.

"Wake up, America."

The way it's done. Courage. The Turk has more courage and bigger balls than the entire NBA put together with the exception of this guy.

Actually, also this guy. Pretty much exactly the way I feel.

Another example of courage here. And here: "see you in court". Courage has a price.

MORE OF THIS. Dads on Duty needs to go national at least, then international.

Celebrate Afghan culture in America (or else).

The tyrant, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, loses another member of his caucus (read the whole thing).

Assistant DA in San Franfeces quits. Explains the situation slooooowly.

~

Israel and Jews:

Military veterans find solace and faith in Israel.

Way to go, Israelis. This is the way to do it.

Reflections of a terror survivor: "the unexpected kindness of strangers has been incredibly uplifting & affirming".

Israeli PM ("Six Seats") Naftali Bennett has evolved into a full blown leftist kook. Very dangerous for Israel and for the world.

History GEEK OUT!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

A question: If the British state, judiciary and police were on the side of the terrorist enemy, what exactly would they be doing differently?

OMG the dumbness. So. Much. Stupid. I just can't.

But everyone keep clapping for the NHS.

~

Europe:

France is doomed.

~

Down Under:

Nothing to see here.

~

Barbarians:

All cultures are equal, etc.

Terrible.

~

Evil, Humourless, Kook, Predatory Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

They are after your children. This is an article in Teen Vogue.

The American Wokestapo's Year Zero Statue Committee is hard at work. I predict a Pregnant Man Emoji statue will arise.

Another reason to hate the ADL.

~

Today in Satan:

This is just pure evil.

Way to go, Biden admin.

~

Human Grace:

Bari Weiss last week said something that is truly worth repeating and living by – that we got into this mess because of cowardice, and we get out of it with courage.

What it means to be human, to have and show human grace.

