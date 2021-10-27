Programming note: Tomorrow, Thursday I'll be back presenting on UK telly for the first time in decades when I guest-host for Nigel Farage on the new GB News, live at 7pm British Summer Time - that's 2pm North American Eastern. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News livestream, which can be found right here.

Just ahead of Part Twenty-Five of our summer diversion, Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, a quick thank you for all your kind words about Tales for Our Time. We always like to hear what you like and what you don't - and, if you've a particular favorite you think would suit this series, by all means pass it along.

And with that on to tonight's date with Jane Austen. Catherine opens the door to find Miss Tilney on the threshold, with very bad news:

Eleanor, and only Eleanor, stood there. Catherine's spirits, however, were tranquillized but for an instant, for Eleanor's cheeks were pale, and her manner greatly agitated. Though evidently intending to come in, it seemed an effort to enter the room, and a still greater to speak when there.

See you for Part Twenty-Six of Northanger Abbey tomorrow - right after my Thursday stint for Nigel on GB News.