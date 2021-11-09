Steyn in for Farage Today!

Today, Tuesday I'll be back on UK telly screens to guest-host for the one and only Nigel Farage on the new must-see channel GB News. The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern. Hope you'll tune in.

Not sure what's on the rundown for today, but we'll do our best to provide a lively jam-packed hour. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

For those who prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back a few hours later for tonight's episode of our brand new audio adventure in Tales for Our Time: Agatha Christie's first published detective caper, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~The above-mentioned Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction, and its archive of over four dozen classic yarns as serialized by yours truly;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming week's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming the lockdown commissars ever again allow the theatres to open;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time - and do shoot me an email during the show, because we respond live on air.