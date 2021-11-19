Steyn Live on GB News Tonight!

The Mark Steyn Show is now on the new must-see UK channel GB News every Friday at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time, which is 2pm North American Eastern/11am Pacific. Hope you'll tune in. Once Big Ben strikes seven, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected], and we respond live on air.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

Andrew Neil, who walked out of the station a fortnight after launch and never returned, can't seem to stop talking about it:

Andrew Neil has compared GB News to a 'UKIP tribute band' and said the Discovery-backed news channel, which he split from acrimoniously over the summer, may 'fall into irrelevance and obscurity' if it doesn't sort production values and ratings.

Not sure what he's on about on that last point. Last Friday's Steyn Show had nearly three times the viewers of BBC News in that slot, and four times the viewers of Sky News. Which is to say we trounced BBC News and Sky combined - which is pretty analogous to Fox's situation vis-à-vis CNN and MSNBC.

After The Mark Steyn Show, I'll be back with tonight's episode of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Tales for Our Time is a production of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~The above-mentioned Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction, and its archive of over four dozen classic yarns as serialized by yours truly;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming the lockdown commissars ever again allow the theatres to open;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time - and do shoot me an email during the show, at [email protected], because we respond live on air.