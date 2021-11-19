Snerdley on Rittenhouse

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

We had breaking news from the Rittenhouse trial at the top of the show - and the perfect man to discuss it in our finale, my old Rush chum James ("Mr Snerdley") Golden. Other topics on today's broadcast ranged from the strange contradictions in a society on permanent Red Alert for terrorism yet with open borders, Phelim McAleer on the new "acceptable level of violence", Mark's lame-o Diversity Yawn of the Week, and Debra Soh on the Great Trans Caving, from the Harry Potter reunion to the Olympics.

Click below to view the full show:

If you're one of the many who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always his latest Clubland Q&A and, later this evening, a new episode of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

