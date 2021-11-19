Image

Mark Steyn

Snerdley on Rittenhouse

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

We had breaking news from the Rittenhouse trial at the top of the show - and the perfect man to discuss it in our finale, my old Rush chum James ("Mr Snerdley") Golden. Other topics on today's broadcast ranged from the strange contradictions in a society on permanent Red Alert for terrorism yet with open borders, Phelim McAleer on the new "acceptable level of violence", Mark's lame-o Diversity Yawn of the Week, and Debra Soh on the Great Trans Caving, from the Harry Potter reunion to the Olympics.

If you're one of the many who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always his latest Clubland Q&A and, later this evening, a new episode of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

