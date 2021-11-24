Image

Mark Steyn

Thanksgiving in Wisconsin

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Programming note: Mark will join his old Rush chum Mr Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York powerhouse WABC today at 4pm Eastern.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-and-a-half of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on up-to-the-minute news - the Christmas Parade bloodbath in Wisconsin - and old Steynian themes, such as civilizational decadence. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, including an Australian cabinet minister's thoughts on "white men", and a musical tip of the hat to the late Dave Frishberg, with (right at the very end of the show) a Steynian anecdote from the age of fax machines.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones Mark didn't get to in the days ahead.

Mark will return later today with Part Eighteen of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's first novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles. Don't miss the Thanksgiving edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News.

Thank you for all your kind comments about The Mark Steyn Club and such features as Steyn's Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A. All are special productions for the Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member but are minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid Christmas gift for your loved one.

