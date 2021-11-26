The Mark Steyn Show - Tonight on GB News!

We trust our American listeners had a good Thanksgiving, and found time to include among the festivities our special holiday presentation. On this so-called Black Friday I'll be back on your TV screens for a full hour of The Mark Steyn Show on the new must-see UK channel GB News. I think you'll enjoy tonight's edition.

The fun starts at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern - with a rerun at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Once Big Ben strikes seven, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected], and I'll respond live on air.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

SteynOnline is now nineteen - not old enough to get a drink in America, but plenty old enough for the meth and fentanyl. We hung out our humble shingle on the Internet at Thanksgiving 2002, and we're thrilled we're still here, even as the livelier blogosphere of the early twenty-first century has been all but obliterated by the butt-numbingly boring one-size-fits-all control-freak social media cartel of Facetube-Yougram-Instatok.



That nineteen per cent applies not only to my solo bestsellers, but also to our two climatological bestsellers as, after a decade in the choked septic tank of DC justice, Mann vs Steyn finally heads to trial (next June): Climate Change: The Facts and "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists - in Their Own Words - on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick, and Their Damage to Science, Volume One.



See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for Tales for Our Time.