Steyn in for Farage Today!

~On Friday's Mark Steyn Show, I noted that empire is always with us: If it's not the Romans or the Portuguese or the British, it'll be someone else. And, by way of example, I observed that China was basically taking over the entire British Commonwealth, from the Solomon Islands to the Caribbean by way of the Raj's old Indian Ocean ports. I didn't give an African example, but lo and behold:

Uganda has lost its only international airport, the Entebbe International Airport, to China for failing to repay a loan, African media reported. The government has failed to reverse a loan agreement with China which had repayment conditions for attaching its only airport. In 2015, China's Export-Import (EXIM) Bank lent Uganda $207 million at two per cent upon disbursement. The loan, meant for the expansion of Entebbe airport, came with a maturity period of 20 years including a seven-year grace period, News X reported. However, as per international media reports, the Ugandan government waived off the clause for international immunity for securing the loan, following which the Chinese lender can retake possession of Entebbe International Airport without any international arbitration.

Ah, but don't worry. When America defaults, I doubt Chairman Xi will want a dump like LaGuardia or LAX.

~Beautiful Barbados becomes a republic at midnight, which pains me beyond columnar-length words. But is that too a China story? From The Spectator:

On Monday in the city of Bridgetown, Prince Charles will be forced to witness the spectacle of Barbados officially becoming a republic as it removes the Queen as its head of state... The decision appears to have been influenced to some degree by China's activities. Barbados has signed up to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), while an office to facilitate investment in Barbados has opened in Beijing. Prime Minister Mia Mottley calls President Xi 'very engaging'. Barbados was among the first English-speaking Caribbean countries to establish ties with China and Beijing is now making millions of dollars' worth of donations to the country's armed forces.

These "donations" come from the money China has from all the crap every American buys at Walmart since the Chamber of Commerce "right" hit on the genius wheeze of transferring the entirety of US manufacturing to a Communist dictatorship.

