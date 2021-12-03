"Wrongful Conception" Is a Wrongful Concept

The Mark Steyn Show can now be seen every Friday on GB News.

On today's edition we had "breaking news" of the Christmas terror-threat alert, and of China's contempt for the wokesters of Hollywood. Kathy Gyngell joined me to analyze the advance of the culture of death in the British Isles following Guernsey's decision to become the first jurisdiction therein to legalize assisted suicide, and the English High Court's decision to recognize the novel doctrine of "unlawful conception". Dr Aseem Malhotra checked in to discuss excess heart disease, strokes and mortality from the Covid vaccines - and Google's determination to keep all that kind of talk off the Internet. And we rounded out the hour with a no-show from Jordan Peterson, so you can watch me vamping furiously for what felt like a fortnight.

Click below to view the full show:

~If you're one of the many who prefer me in non-visual formats, there's the launch of our Christmas season of Tales for Our Time this weekend.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.