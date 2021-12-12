A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 6-12

On this week's Mark Steyn Show Robert F Kennedy Jr joined Mark to discuss his new book on Anthony Fauci.

The second of Steyn's Seasonal Songs of the Week airs today on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time/12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere on the planet here. Afterwards, right here at SteynOnline, we will have a Christmas entry to Steyn's Sunday Poems - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

~Mark's Monday column considered the state of the world as we approach the dawn of Covid Year Three: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Steyn joined the one and only Bo Snerdley (James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse WABC to chew over the current Washington saber-rattling. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on up-to-the-minute news - the Military-Industrial Complex's panting to get on with losing the next war - and rather more speculative themes, such as whether there's any longer any need for the Chinese or the Iranians to EMP us. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday, Laura's Links rounded up the Internet in a grey world jabbed and joyless.

~The Mark Steyn Show has come to GB News in the UK every Friday at 7pm, with a repeat at midnight GMT - that's 7pm North American Eastern. On this week's show Mark welcomed Robert F Kennedy Jr to discuss our descent into public health tyranny, Douglas Murray to muse on the big picture, and Gary Osborne on getting tunes out of Elton John and thirty quid out of David Essex. Click below to watch:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis offered Carole Lombard and Fred MacMurray in True Confession.

~Our marquee presentation was the launch of our Christmas season of Tales for Our Time, starting with some Yuletide selections from Stephen Leacock, in defiance of McGill University's semi-cancelation of him. You can find our first Leacock Christmas tale here, the second and third here, and the fourth here. The fifth airs tonight.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the above-mentioned Sunday Poem.