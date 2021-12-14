Christmas Crackers

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm GMT. We hope you'll swing by.

~On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. Topics included the lawlessness of American cities, where to pick up your Klan robes, and whether Covid is frosting out climate change. Click below to listen:

James has been out and about promoting his great new book Rush on the Radio, but found time to reminisce about Mark and Walter Williams as EIB guest-hosts.

~As to that Steyn Christmas album James mentioned, it will certainly pep you up over the holidays. Whether your tastes run to jingling sleighbells or civilizational collapse, there are plenty of other bargains among our Steynamite specials.