The Mark Steyn Show - Tonight on GB News!

Today, Friday, I'll be back on your TV screens for a full hour of The Mark Steyn Show on the new must-see UK channel GB News.

The fun starts at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern - with a rerun at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Once Big Ben strikes seven, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected], and I'll respond live on air.

As ever, I have no idea what's on the rundown for tonight, but we'll try to keep it lively. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~If you're wracking your brains on what to get your kith and kin, don't forget the present that lasts all year: A one-year gift membership in The Mark Steyn Club. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time (the latest airs tonight);

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, SteynPosts, and other video content;

~My ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for another of this season's Christmas Tales for Our Time.