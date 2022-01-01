Image

Mark Steyn

Shattering the Glass Ceiling

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

Programming note: Next week The Mark Steyn Show will air every weeknight on GB News, starting on Monday at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern.

On the New Year edition Mark led off with some thoughts on ...well, not the last twelve months but selected years from the last half-millennium, and their lessons for our own time - including with regard to China, now experimenting with "brain control" technology. Then Sally Leivesley joined Steyn to discuss the dozens of convicted terrorists about to be sprung from Her Majesty's Prisons.

Also on hand was Conrad Black, to discuss the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell in a disgusting pseudo-justice system he knows too well. And Mark ended the show with Zuby, the rapper who deadlifted 525 pounds and declared himself the ladies' weightlifting champion because he had self-identified as a woman for the duration of the lift.

All that plus your emails and a New Year edition of Know Your Ensigns. Click below to view the full show:

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~Join us later today for Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date and the second of our New Year On the Town musical diversions, following our Non-Stop New Year Number Ones. At midnight GMT/7pm North American Eastern Mark will be on Serenade Radio for an airing of his programme on Hollywood songwriters, Taking the Chief. It was last heard in 1988, so, if you miss it, it won't come again until 2055. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

On the Town is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

