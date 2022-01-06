Real Worries and Imaginary Monsters

Programming note: Tomorrow's Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs an hour earlier than the rest of the week - live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. You can also catch the replay at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. And you can listen to it on radio with no pictures of Mark or anything else - from anywhere in the world right here.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with the so-called "news" he wouldn't be covering. He then took a broader view on the fascinating choice of things to worry about, before discussing the return of inflation with economist Vicky Pryce. Ed West checked in to ponder the tribal character of the Covid, and Steyn's own lawyer Michael Murphy analysed the latest developments in the Ghislaine Maxwell case and a juror bragging that he used his own sexual abuse experiences to turn the tide against her in the jury room.

Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.