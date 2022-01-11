Shoulder to Shoulder (Schedule Permitting)

On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. After a diversionary start re matters musical, Mark and James turned to Stacy Abrams' reluctance to be anywhere near Joe Biden and other straws in the political wind, concluding with the child abuse that masquerades as "public education". Click below to listen: Tomorrow evening, Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show will air on GB News for a full hour at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the 2am UK replay more convenient - that's 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) We hope you'll swing by.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list