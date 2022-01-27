Live Around the Planet: Thursday January 27th

Today, Thursday, I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A - live around the planet Saturday at 6pm North American Eastern/11pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on any of the subjects we've talked about in recent days, plus anything we haven't talked about - with the caution that certain topics bore the pants off me.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week do fire off a question. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavor to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our nineteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 6pm North American Eastern Time. That's 7pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-seven in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 11pm in London and Dublin; midnight in Paris and Berlin; 1am in Kiev, where they're still waiting for Biden to send in the Marines; 2am in Moscow, where Putin is laughing his socks off; half-past-two in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 4.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 7am in Singapore, Honkers and Western Australia, so an early start on the kippers and kedgeree; 10am in Sydney and Melbourne, and well into tomorrow in Auckland and the Pacific.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.