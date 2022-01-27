Image

Mark Steyn

Chinese Virus, Chinese Masks, Chinese Freedoms

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12089/chinese-virus-chinese-masks-chinese-freedoms

Programming note: Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs an hour earlier than the rest of the week - live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. You can also catch the replay at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. And you can listen to it on radio - with no pictures of Mark or anything else - from anywhere in the world right here.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with news of the Canadian truckers' convoy as it approaches Ottawa, and then welcomed John O'Sullivan to discuss conservative parties' failure to take advantage of an obvious political opportunity with Covid fatigue. Next up were James Macpherson on the selective butchness of Australians when it came to tennis players, and Peter Schweizer on his eye-popping new book Red Handed on how deeply corrupted by China America's political class is.

All that plus quite a bit of crankiness on subjects from temperatures to cabinet ministers, and your comments and questions live as they happen. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

