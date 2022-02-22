Putin Makes His Move

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily show on New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Ukraine predominated, but they touched on a few other issues, too. Click above (or here) to listen in full. If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Members of The Mark Steyn Club should feel free to leave (on-topic) comments below.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list