Ukrainian Lullaby

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with a Ukrainian update and then a look at the broader challenges the country faces - which, as longtime Steyn readers won't be surprised to hear, are rooted in demography. Mark Steyn Club member William Fleishman joined us from Ukraine with his take.

With influential US think-tankers calling for "regime change" at the Kremlin, Mary Dejesky assessed how much peril Putin is in, after which Sergey Panashchuk reported from Mark's (sort of) ancestral home of Odessa.

Man cannot live on imminent nuclear apocalypse alone, so we rounded out the hour with Ray Williams, the man who teamed Elton John with Bernie Taupin.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.