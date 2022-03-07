Shots in the Dark

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern: Joe Biden's "State of the Union" may well predominate. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with the war and where things stand. Mary Dejevsky joined him to discuss.

Ukraine has pretty much obliterated the Covid, at least with respect to the Pfizer document drop. Two men of medicine and science, Tony Hinton and Jay Bhattacharya, checked in with their thoughts.

We rounded out the hour with Andrew Yong of Global Britons on the Home Office profiteering off soldiers of the Queen.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, you can listen to the Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

Mark will be back later this evening with Part Two of A Journey through the Bucovina.