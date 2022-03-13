Welcome to another presentation from our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. Today's entry is a blockbuster song by, of all things, a politician.

It is a sentimental song but it is one I am sentimental about, because my little girl had a music box that played it and insisted on listening to it when she climbed into bed at night. And she was devastated when, as will happen, it was lost, and she had to make do with a CD of Andy Williams' version. Which is not Andy at his best.

Anyway, I am a long way from home at the moment, and in a sentimental mood myself so Jimmie Davis' blockbuster hit suits my temper. To listen to the show, simply click above.

~Thank you for your enthusiastic and insightful comments about this series. John Barrett, First Day a member of The Mark Steyn Club and my fellow Granite Stater, write of last month's Serenade show:

Hi Mark, I just have to tell you how much we enjoy your Serenade Radio Song of the Week. Your 'As Time Goes By' show was particularly touching. My parents married during WWII - a marriage that lasted 71 years - and Casablanca and its song were their favorites. My wife and I watch it often and we never tire of the movie or the song. A little trivia: you probably know that Claude Rains had a home in Sandwich, NH and is buried in Center Harbor, NH.

I did know that, John, and it's one of the small things I cherish about New Hampshire - that, when Rains and Bogart sauntered off at the end of Casablanca, they may have talked about making for the Free French garrison at Brazzaville but at least one of them was heading to Sandwich.

We do enjoy your comments on the show. You're welcome to leave them below - or over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

~Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday GMT (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday GMT (4.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday GMT (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, we hope you'll tune in. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

