Unmitigated Chutzpah

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I'm filing this while fasting (one of the Purim holiday observances). I'm extremely behind in my holiday prep. I still have to bake Hamantaschen and make Mishloach Manot so I am feeling over and underwhelmed at the same time. Gah!

In other news, it's MM-4 day in Ontario. That's Mask Mandate Minus Four days! I have seen a lot more maskless humans in indoor settings lately, so I'm hoping that the unmasking of school children in particular will go off without a hitch. I'm also hoping that when people get a small taste of normal back, they will be able to finally retire at least some of their crippling fears. There is, unsurprisingly, a very vocal contemptible pro-mask crowd here. Unfortunately, they are trying to get the government to continue the mask mandates.

My gut feeling is that the horrendous Ford government has drawn a line in the sand about this, realizing that there is no way they can campaign on any kind of a "rah rah, we beat the WuFlu" theme in the upcoming provincial election in June without ditching the masks. Also there is this sneaky thing called evidence that some people are finally demanding to see regarding masking. And another sneaky thing called data. People are finally realizing they should have no part of wearing masks or other random, stupid facial schmattas in the absence of actual evidence of efficacy and actually reliable data. Oh dear, there I go, getting all cranky again. It must be the fasting. Ya... that's it.

Don't miss any of this week's episodes of The Mark Steyn Show, in which my fearless host broadcasts directly from Ukraine (here and here thus far). Please keep him and all those suffering in this dreadful conflict in your hearts and prayers. As Mark noted on the telly in conversation with Colin Brazier, the stories of the courage of everyday Ukrainians who love their country and are willing to die for it are profoundly moving and Mark has met a number of them over the course of the past several days.

Mark touched on the emotional nature of the Ukraine's commitment to its people and country, and how that is something we just don't see here in the West anymore. That relates directly to this incredibly insightful essay about "souls addicted to causes" from the brilliant Daniel Greenfield, which I'd urge you to read in full.

Wishing a Happy Purim to the Jewish people everywhere and brighter, peaceful days to all.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

In case you thought you were having a bad day, it could always be worse.

Imagine what else they lied about.

Oh, nothing to see here.

This display of unmitigated chutzpah is how they show you how untouchable they are. They never apologize, have no shame and up the ante on the chutzpah all the time. The right could actually learn some lessons from these jerkoffs.

This guy!!!

I just don't know what to say about this anymore.

I'm clearly in the wrong line of work. Also, Covid was a bank machine for so many, why would they have ever wanted it to end?

America, as per Jesse Kelly, is not a serious country anymore. Not serious in the least. I mean maybe you could JUST WIN SOME WARS?

I mean hot babe BUT ARE YOU SERIOUS????

LOL EXCUSE ME WHAT???

This is an American tragedy. There should be a lot more interest in the lives being extinguished in America due to a tsunami of cheap, lethal drugs and a deficit of hope and meaning. This is just gross.

And the American one as well. Who else finds this woman insufferable?

Biden's America ("Putin's gas hike"), as per this Twitter thread from Jesse Kelly.

A partial list of what public health (in America) got wrong about the pandemic.

Arab states are warning Biden. If Biden and his administration were officially on Iran's side, what would they be doing differently?

~

Barbarians:

But he wanted a boy! Has Pakistan exported anything except widespread adherence to tribal marriage customs resulting in consanguineal birth defects, terrorists and barbarism?

~

Middle East:

Our friends, the Saudis.

Charming!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

It seems like indifference (at best) and actively extinguishing children's lives (at worst) is a feature and not a bug in this system.

Save the NHS! Clap for carers!

~

Ukraine/Russia:

Oh nothing to see here.

Who are the "good guys"? It's complicated. The Ukrainians are definitely putting out more, and more effective propaganda. Know any of these guys?

~

Down Under:

Nothing to see here either.

~

Kook and Predatory, Child Grooming Left:

Somehow, I don't think they're talking about "non-binary artists" in Ukraine.

Sexual predators, continued...

As Putin strong arms Ukraine...

In case you thought science couldn't/wouldn't go woke. What could possibly go wrong?

~

Human Grace:

Such kindness after such loss. Raised right.

This is a lovely essay from Eve Barlow, who has taken a huge amount of heat on social media, in her personal social life and professionally for being an outspoken Zionist and challenging certain narratives. She's really got a gift with words. Do read the whole thing.

Spotted this on Twitter: a musician, Five Times August who decided to record actually wholesome, fun songs for kids. If you're worried about the content of (most) kids' music, do check it out.

Marrying your pre-war flame 50 years after Auschwitz.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.