Live Around the Planet: Friday March 25th

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on any of the subjects we've talked about in recent days, plus anything we haven't gotten around to - with our regular caveat that certain subjects bore me stiff. For example, I see I have a tangential connection to the alleged scandal du jour in America's Godawful newspapers - the disclosure of dozens of texts from Mrs Clarence Thomas to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows supporting the notion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen:

She continued by urging him to "Help This Great President stand firm" and invoking "the greatest Heist of our History." Thomas added in the message that Meadows should "Listen to Rush. Mark Steyn, Bongino, Cleta" – appearing to refer to conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh, Mark Steyn and Dan Bongino, as well as lawyer Cleta Mitchell, who was involved in Trump's push to claim victory in Georgia despite Biden's certified win there.

I can't recall precisely what I was saying back then (mid-November 2020), but my view of this matter has been consistent throughout: America runs the crappiest elections in the entire western world (and indeed by comparison with the functioning parts of the developing world) and in this particular case it was enough to change the result, which is why I refer to the dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet being passed off as the Leader of the Free World only as "Joe Biden" or "Mr Biden", never "President Biden".

As you know, since this Ukraine thing got going, I've long referred to it as "the most corrupt country in Europe" and I'm not too comfortable with Zelenskyy's sweeping prohibitions of "pro-Russian parties". But I'll say this: Ukraine will run a clean presidential election long before the United States does. The acceptance of corruption as a fact of life shames this so-called republic.

As for Ginni Thomas, she is terrific company, and I'm always delighted to see her on the increasingly rare occasions I venture out and about. Her texts are now being used to try and bounce her husband, one of only two reliable judges on the Supreme Court, into early retirement - an idea so skull-crushingly stupid any number of bigtime Republicans will be bamboozled into going along with it, thereby giving Joe Biden the chance to appoint a second paedos-get-out-of-gaol-free judge to the nation's highest court.

Even The Daily Mail is hot for the story:

The next message reportedly urged Meadows to listen to the opinions of conservative talk radio hosts Dan Bongino, Rush Limbaugh and Mark Steyn... 'Where the heck are all those who benefited by Presidents coattails?!!!' she added that same day.

Ah, but they were all busy lining up their post-Trump book deals and telly-commentator gigs.

