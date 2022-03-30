Image

Mark Steyn

Batley's Blasphemer

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12270/batley-blasphemer

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with a groveling apology by Mark, after which Australia's Alexandra Marshall returned to assess Chinese expansion in the Pacific and elsewhere.

Next up was Laurence Fox, the one and only Lozza, to address the first anniversary of a terrible event: an English schoolteacher forced into hiding by the malign combination of a resurgent Islam and a craven west.

Anne-Élisabeth Moutet joined Mark to ponder whether Marine LePen could actually win this time round, and we closed out the hour with Jackie Weaver, the parish council clerk whose eviction of the chairman from the meeting went viral on the Internet.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

The Mark Steyn Club

