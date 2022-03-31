Lessons from a Won War

Programming note: Tomorrow, Friday, Mark will be presenting another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 5pm North American Eastern, which is 10pm British Summer Time. This weekend we will also have a brand new Tale for Our Time.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show we marked the alleged First Transgender MP at Westminster - and a Tory, too. Debbie Hayton joined Steyn to ponder the transformation of trans this last decade.

Next up was the former Finnish cabinet minister, Päivi Räsänen, dragged into court for quoting the Holy Bible. Fortunately, for what remains of western sanity, she won her case - but, as Mark well knows, the process is the punishment.

Finally, Lieutenant-General Jonathon Riley returned to the show to assess the significance of the Falklands War on its fortieth anniversary.

