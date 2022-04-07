Image

Mark Steyn

The Memes of Production

Programming note: Tomorrow, Friday, Mark will be presenting another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 5pm North American Eastern, which is 10pm British Summer Time. This weekend we will also have a brand new Sunday Poem - because, as Steyn always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Alexandra Marshall joined Steyn to ponder Elon Musk's sudden swoop to become Twitter's largest shareholder and what it might mean for the platform - after which George Galloway checked in to ponder what it might mean for him.

Also on the show were the Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun to give her view on the EU humbugs' have-it-both-ways policy re Putin, and Owen Matthews with his take on Russia, having managed to scram with his son out of Moscow.

All that plus your comments and questions live as they happen - and Mark continues his relentless pursuit to find the definition of a woman. Click below to view the full show:

