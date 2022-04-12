Dishonouring the Dead

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Steyn Show Mark started with the latest "known wolf" - Ali Harbi Ali, confessed killer of English MP Sir David Amess, and the huge gulf between what was said at trial and what shifty dissemblers such as Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said at the time. Andy Ngo joined him to discuss.

Next up was Anne-Élisabeth Moutet from Paris with her take on the first round of the French presidential election, and the prospects for M Macron and Mme Le Pen.

We rounded out the hour with Ben Habib on Imran Khan, the first prime minister in Pakistani history to be turfed from power by a confidence vote in Parliament.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time - and Joe Biden's latest reassuring soundbite. Click below to view the full show:

