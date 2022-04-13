Image

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with the headline of the hour in the UK: Boris Johnson's return from Kiev to find himself face down in the Covid cake. Parm Sandhu, former Chief Superintendent at Scotland Yard, and Toby Young, founder of The Daily Sceptic, mulled various aspects of Johnson's and Britain's plight.

Next up was Natalie Winters "following the science" - or, at any rate, yet more respected scientists - even deeper into the sewer of lies surrounding the origin of the WuFlu.

And we rounded out the hour with Leilani Dowding, who unlike various politicians, judges and civil servants knows what a woman is.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

As mentioned last week, Mark is now the subject of a complaint to UK regulators. So make the most of The Mark Steyn Show while you can!

On the other hand, if you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with the latest episode of his current Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

