Priestly Politics

On Easter Monday's Steyn Show Mark started with the latest illustration of his well-aired nostrum that in Britain everything is policed except crime. Covid cake they can do, but child rape gets off with a "community resolution". Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse joined him to discuss.

Next up was Iranian filmmaker Elahe Zivardar on the lessons of Australian detention facilities for Britain's new migrant policy. The Archbishop of Canterbury doesn't like Rwanda either, and John O'Sullivan was on hand to respond to that.

We rounded out the hour with Gillian Philip, who lost her job because of her pro-J K Rowling hashtag but is pushing back.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time - and Joe Biden with the Easter Bunny. Click below to view the full show:

