No Need for a Greatcoat by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Fixed Period

April 20, 2022 https://www.steynonline.com/12364/no-need-for-a-greatcoat Welcome to Part Eighteen of our latest Tale for Our Time - my audio serialization of The Fixed Period, written by Anthony Trollope, published in 1882 but set in 1980. In tonight's episode, the day has dawned when Mr Crasweller is to be the first Britannulan to be "deposited" at Necropolis to prepare for his "death with dignity". President Neverbend has done him the signal honour of personally escorting him to heaven's waiting room: He merely shook his head, and attempted to pass on. "Will you not take your greatcoat?" said I, seeing that he was going out into the open air without protection. "No; why should I? It will not be wanted up there." "You do not know the place," I replied. "There are twenty acres of pleasure-ground for you to wander over." Then he turned upon me a look,—oh, such a look!—and went on and took his place in the carriage. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Eighteen of our serialization of The Fixed Period simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. ~Membership in the Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps keep all our content out there for everyone - in print, audio, video, around the world, and hopefully changing a mind or two here and there. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as tomorrow's (Thursday 2pm North American Eastern);

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our weekend series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, if I'm ever again permitted to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Once your chum is signed up, he or she will get full access to our entire archive of Tales for Our Time, including Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Time Machine, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and much more. For more details on our special Gift Membership, see here. And do join me tomorrow, after our Thursday Clubland Q&A, for the nineteenth episode of Northanger Abbey. © 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en