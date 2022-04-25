The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

Today, I'll be on your TV screens for the first Mark Steyn Show of a brand new week live on GB News. The show airs at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

We'll look in on the big stories, including the Rise of Digital Identity, and the small stories, such as M Macron's re-election. And we'll have a big-time statistician on hand, Jamie Jenkins, to follow up on my attack on the official vaccine booster stats - which Her Majesty's Government in the United Kingdom has mysteriously decided to cease issuing. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest edition of our Clubland Plus, which included not just gloomy questions and gloomier answers on the passing charivari but also some great music from the executive men's room. Rick McGinnis's Saturday film date featured one of my favourite ladies, Evelyn Keyes, in 99 River Street, and our Sunday song selection celebrated Shakespeare's birthday and St George's Day with a song to stir the blood. The monthly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show brought us Chinese warlords, Ukrainian assassins and corrupt San Francisco Democrats. And we continued our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time: The Fixed Period by Anthony Trollope - coming soon to an advanced western society near you. Click for Part Twenty, Part Twenty-One and Part Twenty-Two - or enjoy a good old binge-listen here.

If you were too busy getting a booster shot for your booster shot's booster shot, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Clubland Plus and Tales for Our Time are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;

~My ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.