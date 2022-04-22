Behind But Close

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of questions, answers and interludes. Mark addresses what's on the mind of Steyn Club members across the globe this weekend, from France to Florida, Zelensky to Disney. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show - and a solo on the electric razor. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. Mark will be back in a couple of hours with our current Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's sole venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

