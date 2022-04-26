Sticking It to the Kids

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with further thoughts by Mark on the terrible damage done by our groupthink media. He then moved on to the latest damage done to the children of developed nations in this Covid era: hepatitis. Dr Ros Jones joined him to discuss.

Next up was Natalie Winters on who's working for China and who's not: it would be quicker to list those in the latter category. Dr David Strain followed with further pushback on Steyn's claims about the efficacy of the booster shot. And we rounded out the hour with Kate Hoey on the Irish border and its forthcoming appearance at the UK Supreme Court.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

As mentioned the other week, Mark is now the subject of a complaint to UK regulators. So make the most of The Mark Steyn Show while you can!

On the other hand, if you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with the what he feels is the funniest episode of his current Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.