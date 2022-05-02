Image

Mark Steyn

Attack of the Ginger Growler

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12418/attack-of-the-ginger-growler

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Bank Holiday Monday's Steyn Show started with the bottom story of the day - Angela Rayner and Growlergate - before moving on to disquieting global developments on free speech and free movement. Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined Mark to discuss.

Next up was the leader of Canada's People's Party, Maxime Bernier, a man who used to issue passports and now finds that his own is worthless. Statistician Jamie Jenkins swung by to ponder further the efficacy of vaccines, and why we're extending them to children who have no conceivable medical need of them.

We rounded out the hour with former Afghan cabinet minister Nargis Nehan on the state of play nine months after Biden restored the Taliban.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. You can listen to the The Mark Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, we're celebrating our fifth birthday later this week.

