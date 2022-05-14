Image

Mark Steyn

Disinformation No, Disagreement Yes

Neil Oliver Live on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12452/disinformation-no-disagreement-yes

This afternoon Steyn joined Neil Oliver on GB News to discuss the WHO treaty, the vaccines and the media groupthink. Click below to watch:

You can see the full interview and the full show here.

Mark will be back on UK telly for Monday's Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time - that's 3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll tune in. The show re-airs at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. You can watch from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be here in audio tomorrow with The Hundred Years Ago Show.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club, which is currently marking its fifth birthday.

My Steyn booster is the only booster I'm interested in.

A dose of sanity in an otherwise insane world.

For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.We thank all our First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 who've decided to re-up for a sixth year. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION
Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017
~
THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepherd
~
JIMMY STEWART AND STRATEGIC AIR COMMAND
The first anniversary of Rick's Flicks
~
THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW
The first of our stand-alone weekly editions

