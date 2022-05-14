Disinformation No, Disagreement Yes

This afternoon Steyn joined Neil Oliver on GB News to discuss the WHO treaty, the vaccines and the media groupthink. Click below to watch:

You can see the full interview and the full show here.

Mark will be back on UK telly for Monday's Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time - that's 3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll tune in. The show re-airs at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. You can watch from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be here in audio tomorrow with The Hundred Years Ago Show.

~The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club, which is currently marking its fifth birthday. Sal Tessio, a New Jersey Steyn Clubber, writes:

My Steyn booster is the only booster I'm interested in.

A dose of sanity in an otherwise insane world.

The side effects are very mild, Sal, although somewhat socially embarrassing.

