The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

Print

ImageOur Mark Steyn Club Fifth Birthday observances continue, but I'll be sufficiently sobered up before the first Mark Steyn Show of a brand new week live on GB News. The show airs at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

Returning to the show today will be two young widows of the Covid vaccine, Vikki Spit and Charlotte Wright. Pop maestro Mike Batt will also be making an encore appearance to give us his assessment of Eurovision. We'll get into all the news, big and small, trivial and profound. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. On Saturday Mark checked in with Neil Oliver to chew over where we stand now, while Rick McGinnis opted for a double-cross double-bill. Our Sunday song selection was a shamrock-hued classic, and our marquee presentation was the second of the new stand-alone weekly editions of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

If you were too busy hanging out in a waterfront bar on a rotting wharf in hopes of scoring some black-market baby milk, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Clubland Q&A and The Hundred Years Ago Show are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, as we begin our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time - this month's begins shortly;
~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;
~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Friday's;
~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;
~My ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;
~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;
~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;
~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.

