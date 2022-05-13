The Wasteland

Programming note: On Saturday, Mark will join his GB News comrade Neil Oliver live at 6pm BST - that's 1pm North American Eastern. You can watch from almost anywhere on earth on the livestream here.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Click above and enjoy, if that's the word, over an hour of questions and answers on the state of our world, plus a much needed musical respite in celebration of The Mark Steyn Club's fifth birthday.

You don't have to be a Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away...

~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, born May 6th 2017. James Woodman, a First Fortnight Founding Member from beautiful Dorset, says simply:

Keep going, please.

We stagger on as best we can, James. We're glad to have you along for the ride - and we hope other First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 will want to re-up for a sixth year. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION

Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL

with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepherd

JIMMY STEWART AND STRATEGIC AIR COMMAND

The first anniversary of Rick's Flicks

THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW

The first of our stand-alone weekly editions