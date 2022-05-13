Image

Mark Steyn

The Wasteland

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Programming note: On Saturday, Mark will join his GB News comrade Neil Oliver live at 6pm BST - that's 1pm North American Eastern. You can watch from almost anywhere on earth on the livestream here.

ImageIf you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Click above and enjoy, if that's the word, over an hour of questions and answers on the state of our world, plus a much needed musical respite in celebration of The Mark Steyn Club's fifth birthday.

You don't have to be a Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away...

~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, born May 6th 2017. James Woodman, a First Fortnight Founding Member from beautiful Dorset, says simply:

Keep going, please.

We stagger on as best we can, James. We're glad to have you along for the ride - and we hope other First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 will want to re-up for a sixth year. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION
Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017
~
THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepherd
~
JIMMY STEWART AND STRATEGIC AIR COMMAND
The first anniversary of Rick's Flicks
~
THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW
The first of our stand-alone weekly editions

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

