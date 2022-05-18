Image

Mark Steyn

The Controlled Demolition of Everything

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12463/the-controlled-demolition-of-everything

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began by noting that, a year into her widowhood, Vikki Spit has yet to receive a response from either the Government or AstraZeneca. He then looked at the broader state of the world, with a bit of help from the Queen's heir and from her Canadian prime minister - plus an observation from Kate Smyth.

Next up was Australia's Alexandra Marshall on the Lib-Lab uniparty and its Covid-less campaign, and statistician Jamie Jenkins on the widening gulf between the data and the propaganda. Baroness Hoey joined Mark to assess the state of the Union, and we rounded out the show with demographer Paul Morland on Germany's deathbed demography.

Click below to watch:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

Image~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club - and we thank our First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 for re-upping for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION
Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017
~

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepher
~
THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW
The second of our stand-alone weekly editions

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Wasteland
  2. The Truth Dribbles Out
  3. Double Cross Double Feature: Operation Mincemeat and The Man Who Never Was
  4. Today in Bonkersworld
  5. Disinformation No, Disagreement Yes

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.