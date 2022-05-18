The Controlled Demolition of Everything

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began by noting that, a year into her widowhood, Vikki Spit has yet to receive a response from either the Government or AstraZeneca. He then looked at the broader state of the world, with a bit of help from the Queen's heir and from her Canadian prime minister - plus an observation from Kate Smyth.

Next up was Australia's Alexandra Marshall on the Lib-Lab uniparty and its Covid-less campaign, and statistician Jamie Jenkins on the widening gulf between the data and the propaganda. Baroness Hoey joined Mark to assess the state of the Union, and we rounded out the show with demographer Paul Morland on Germany's deathbed demography.

Click below to watch:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club - and we thank our First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 for re-upping for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION

Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017

~

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL

with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepher

~

THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW

The second of our stand-alone weekly editions