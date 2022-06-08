Killer Joke

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The principal topics up for discussion were the January 6th Committee "hearings" and the jokes that cost a month's pay. Click above (or here) to listen in full. If you prefer Mark on telly, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list