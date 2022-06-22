Image

Mark Steyn

Hillary says Enough with the Trans!

Snerdley & Steyn on WABC

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. James demanded Mark explain French politics to him, so he did his best. There was also discussion of Hillary's sudden reversal on trans obsession and the best gender identity to go over the cliff with. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

If you prefer Mark on telly, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

