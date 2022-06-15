A Sham of a State

Thank you to all who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. We're building quite a following, and on Tuesday decisively beat Sky News and Piers Morgan. By the end of the hour, John O'Sullivan's sober analysis of Mrs Thatcher and the Falklands had three times the audience of Piers obsessing on Amber Heard or whatever it was. I wouldn't normally mention such things but Mr Morgan came on air giving interviews in which he asserted he would flatline GB News. He hasn't.

On Wednesday's Steyn Show I began with the European Court decision preventing the deportation of UK "asylum-seekers" to Rwanda. Neil Oliver joined me to give his take on the age of sham democracy.

Next up was Kevin Hollinrake on the English village about to be obliterated by 1,500 young male "refugees". There was breaking news about Fauci falling victim to some new variant, followed by Natalie Winters' on the WHO's plan to make the monkeypox even scarier. And we closed things out with Jamie Jenkins

Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined Steyn to discuss, after which statistician Jamie Jenkins looked at cancer numbers post-Covid. Kate Hoey returned to the show to consider a rather too obvious "mistake" in the BBC's Platinum Jubilee coverage, and we closed things out with Alexandra Marshall on Chinese air aces' increasingly provocative buzzing of anglosphere air forces.

