Hi everyone and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links.

There are fires of freedom burning in some parts of the world. Remarkably, France's left and right joined forces to defeat Covid digital passports. This is definitely a setback and a big slap in the face to M. Macron, who Mark Steyn affectionately calls the dinky French metrosexual globalist. Ooh la la! Over in Sri Lanka, the peasants got tired of being starved by their government at the behest and praise of their globalist, kook left, Schwabian WEF overlords. And lo and behold, it went from green farming utopian hell to partying in the palace pool pretty quickly. Look at what this Canadian dumb-belle (see what I did there???), who interestingly always always travels with Prime Minister Blackface Hairdo Castro especially when Mrs. Trudeau is not on those trips, thinks Sri Lanka is about. And make no mistake, Sri Lankan green farming, otherwise known as STARVING YOUR PEOPLE TO DEATH BECAUSE THERE IS NO FOOD GROWING, is what they want for you, too!

I think I've ranted and shrieked a fair bit (ha ha OK a lot a lot a lot) over the past two years about the dangers of digital IDs, vaccine "passports" and the like. Well, last week here in the Deranged Dominion I woke up with the birds to go to the gym while the rest of the fam was snoring. My internet was on the fritz. I stopped at the bakery on the way home and my debit card was declined, but my credit card was working. Hmm. OK weird. I got home and the (Rogers) wifi was still down but my (Bell Canada) cell phone was OK. As it turned out, Rogers – one of the telecommunications monopolies here in Canada – was out across the entire country! OOPS! This one stupid rotten overcharging company downed electronic payments, 911 lines, hospital phones, Air Canada lines, small businesses, workplaces, and personal internet access across the country. They basically shut the entire country down. Grocery stores could only take cash or credit (most credit card lines worked with Bell Canada). Interesting.

People: let me tell you something. The internet outage we experienced here in Canada was a really fantastic (and when I say fantastic I mean sh*t-tastic) example of how lovely our world will be when the Schwaby Zombie Blobbys eliminate cash entirely. It's going to be so fun! Mark called these douchey metrosexual globalist elites "the interchangeable leaders". Indeed. They are an interchangeable alignment of malignancy and we have much to fear with respect to their plans for us.

What are they planning for us you ask? Oh, how about a world so fun that even if you pay around $100K for a truly fancy car, your digital overlords will be able to shut off your tushy warmers with a few clicks if you don't pay for their tushy warmer software updates. This is a small example, but the small things are the big things. As Mark frequently says: this is the world they are building for us. What the political left wants for us is a world so full of crime that profitable businesses will have to shut down their stores because it is too dangerous to keep them open and thus you will be dependent on the government not just for your gruel but for your crappy, overpriced, bitter, truly awful morning coffee, too. (Hey Starbucks! Maybe you shouldn't have gone so woke, JUST SAYIN...)

Grumble, grumble, grumble. I promise there's some uplifting bits in the Human Grace section so I feel pretty comfortable giving you the reality dump above. Before I sign off, I'll leave you with some thoughts I had about the future of public health in America and elsewhere.

And now, a question. Now I know I'm just an In-House Jewish Mother and not particularly sophisticated. But I am noticing that massive amounts of foreign aid money keeps flowing to Ukraine. It's like a money tsunami day in and day out. Out of curiosity, I looked at one of Ukraine's pre-invasion budgets. Let me know if you think there's anything weird/profitable about the situation. As I have said previously: Putin bad. Invading bad. BUT, I am not moved to be a Ukraine cheerleader. I feel vindicated.

Lastly, I would like to state for the record that although I am your SteynOnline In-House Jewish mother, I am not a bagel! I am not a latke, and I am not a not a blintz. Do you think that "Doctor" Jill wrote this herself whilst getting a snack at a local bodega, or that a bunch of speechwriters got together over drinks and after watching another hair-sniffing session and tried to figure out how best to humiliate her? Or are they all this stupid? Let me know what you think and I'll see ya in the comments.

~

North America:

"Why I'm giving up tenure at UCLA."

Mark has noted that American generals look like ridiculous festooned peacocks, with ribbons "from chest to scrotum" but without the ability to you know-win wars. Further to that point: "It's a good rule of thumb that the more serious a military is, the fewer ribbons they hand out."

American decline: "Now ask yourself this question [sic] would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?"

The catastrophic Covid convergence.

"I know what you did last summer..."

"America is the place where this happened."

Woe unto America.

This is so funny. LOL. Well done.

"Ohio man" is an illegal immigrant. But whatever, right?

~

Jews and Israel:

I am in favour of "cultural appropriation".

One of the reasons why I couldn't, and won't be a Ukraine cheerleader.

An oldie, but I missed it when it came out: "Critical Race Theory's Jewish Problem". Well done.

"When we are aware of the true nature of evil, it is much easier for us to resist it."

81 years ago in Jedwabne

This is really cool. "Jerusalem of Gold" is a famous, famous song and this is a wickedly cool version.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Oh my gosh if this is true ugh.

OH OK SURE

Oh goody, a report. That should fix things.

Oh how lovely, another "Jewish centre" where no Jews live anymore. How charming. Not.

~

Europe:

Albania breaking up with Klaus. Switzerland, too.

Woe unto Brussels.

~

Pakistan:

"How does one country produce so many rectums? How does Pakistan do it?"

~

Oz:

Good description!

~

Predatory, Humourless Left Wing Kooks:

How Libs of TikTok exposed the progressive left with their own words and how furious they are about it.

Tucker Carlson crushes race hustlers like bugs.

Dave Chappelle: 'the more you say I can't say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it'. YASS!

~

Today in Satan:

"We love killing babies." Pray for these poor souls.

~

Human and Phasianidae Grace:

Honouring one's saviours.

"Never go half way." I love this so much.

Imagine saving a life with part of you, just because you are you and then meeting the person you saved. Wow. What a blessing.

How the ancient Greeks knew the Earth was round.

"He told me a story once that helped me understand how his family achieved such success."

The school teacher who spirited her students away from the Nazis.