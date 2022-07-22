Live Around the Planet: Friday July 22nd

It's Friday, which means it's time for another of our live Clubland Q&As. SteynOnline's deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton will be pinch-hitting today, serving up some statutory Canadian Content while Mark is on the road.

Andrew's new book about the Canadian truckers' convoy is a #1 Canadian bestseller, but it's curiously banned from the shelves of Canada's largest bookstore chain, so he'll likely speak about that. But questions need not be limited to the Deranged Dominion with lots of other topics, from the UK Tory leadership race, to a mysterious terror threat postponing a conference of Iranian dissidents, to whatever else is on your minds.

The action kicks off at 5pm EDT, 10pm BST, or 2:45am in Kathmandu for the Mark Steyn Club's many Nepalese night-owls.

Anyone around the world can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens, though only Mark Steyn Club members can pose questions.

As soon as we go live, the audio livestream should magically appear.

Mark will be back Sunday on Serenade Radio, then on the telly Monday on GB News.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club.

