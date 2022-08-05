Image

Mark Steyn

Live Around the Planet: Friday August 5th

Clubland Q&A

It's Friday, which means it's time for another one of our live Clubland Q&As. To ensure the Q&A remains outside Ofcom's jurisdiction, SteynOnline's deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton will be filling in for Mark. The action kicks off at the pseudo-matinee hour of 3pm EDT/8pm BST, but ask Mark always says, do check the local listings.

In keeping with Clubland Q&A tradition, Andrew will attempt to take questions about anything and everything, be it Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, the Kansas abortion referendum, Canada's politics-first approach to public health, or anything else on your minds. Andrew's new book The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World, is still sitting as a #1 bestseller in Canada four weeks in (and still banned from the shelves of Canada's largest bookstore chain), so questions about the trucker convoy are always welcome as well.

Whether or not you're a Club member you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you are on this turbulent earth: membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, feel free to pop into the comments to say hello or send a real curveball of a question.

Mark Steyn Club members can submit questions at any point before or during the Q&A using the comment form below. Once 3pm EDT hits, the audio livestream will appear and you can listen to the show live as it happens. If you disagree with Andrew, let him know that in the comments too!

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. While SteynOnline content, including the Q&A, is free, Club membership does confer a few benefits, including access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time, 7am on Howland and Baker Islands (but 7am Saturday on Wake Island), 9am in Maui, 1pm in Saskatoon, 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, but of course 4:30pm in Newfoundland, 8pm in Belfast, 10pm in Kampala, 4am in Tokyo, and 5am in Sydney.

