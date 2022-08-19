Live Around the Planet: Friday August 19th

Thank to all those who've dialed up The Mark Steyn Show on recent nights. As we've done all summer, we beat Piers Morgan Uncensored every evening this last week.

But it's now Friday, and this week our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will be guest hosted by our very own In House Jewish Mother, Laura Rosen Cohen. The fun will begin at 4pm North American Eastern time/9pm British Summer Time.

If you are a Mark Steyn Club member, today is your chance to ask Laura questions in our comment section. Feel free to ask about current events, or other topics that are closer to Laura's heart like Mark Steyn's vast pocket square collection finally getting its deserved exposure on GB News, Israel and Jewish affairs, or general questions and comments about human nature according to Laura (it could get pretty groovy, brace yourselves).

Whether or not you're a Club member you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - they will be answered on the audio livestream that should magically appear on your page.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our nineteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm North American Eastern Time. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-five in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in London and Dublin; 10pm in Paris and Berlin; 11pm in Kiev and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; half-past-twelve in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; one-forty-five in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 4am in Singapore, 6am in Sydney, 8am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree across the Pacific.