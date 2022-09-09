Still Stands That Ancient Sacrifice..?

Mark rounded out a dramatic week by joining one of his favorite interviewers on The Megyn Kelly Show for some reflections on the late Queen and monarchy in a most unmonarchical age. As always with Megyn, it was a substantive conversation, touching on many aspects of a remarkable reign.

We hope you enjoy the interview. Following Mark, Miss Kelly spoke to Dominique Samuels and Dan Wootton, both of whom are well worth your time. Click below to watch:

Our headline comes, of course, from Kipling's poem written for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. You can see Steyn read that here.

Because of Mark's appearance with Megyn, our regular Friday Clubland Q&A live around the planet will be postponed until Sunday at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm BST.