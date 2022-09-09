Image

Mark Steyn

Still Stands That Ancient Sacrifice..?

Steyn on The Megyn Kelly Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12798/still-stands-that-ancient-sacrifice

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Mark rounded out a dramatic week by joining one of his favorite interviewers on The Megyn Kelly Show for some reflections on the late Queen and monarchy in a most unmonarchical age. As always with Megyn, it was a substantive conversation, touching on many aspects of a remarkable reign.

We hope you enjoy the interview. Following Mark, Miss Kelly spoke to Dominique Samuels and Dan Wootton, both of whom are well worth your time. Click below to watch:

Our headline comes, of course, from Kipling's poem written for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. You can see Steyn read that here.

Because of Mark's appearance with Megyn, our regular Friday Clubland Q&A live around the planet will be postponed until Sunday at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm BST.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Longest Reign, and a Sudden End
  2. The Biggest Scandal in History
  3. Moon Shot
  4. Going with the Flow
  5. Lights Out in Europe

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.