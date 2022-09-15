Cannon Fodder for the Elites

Programming note: On Friday Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links and what a week it was.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era. She lived a truly remarkable, long life and I would urge you to read Mark's tribute to her late Majesty: The Longest Reign, and a Sudden End, and listen to his touching remarks about the Queen in this great interview with Megyn Kelly as well.

I don't think I can add much to the tributes that have already been published and thoughts that have already been articulated, but I will note that many people I know that were not in any way, shape or form fans of the monarchy have personally expressed to me how sad they are about her passing, and how they didn't expect to feel as sad as they do. I think that is largely to do with Queen Elizabeth's regal manner, her lifelong commitment to serving her people, and the dignified manner in which she comported herself throughout her reign.

This gives me some comfort. I take it as an indication that despite the lip service paid by so many to truly frivolous and purely material pursuits, it is the ethereal – duty, dignity, honour, service, parenthood, grandchildren, continuity, responsibility and goodness – that are clearly the things that are important to humans. The things that give our lives meaning and touch us in the depths of our souls – these are the things that resonate with us and unite us.

Like Mark, I no longer commemorate 9/11 for the reasons he has articulated over the years. I was particularly repulsed by the 9/11 memorial itself. It is, physically, a beautiful, tragic site. But it is not intellectually honest, so it is a place that manipulates memory. There is no mention of the religious inspiration of the hijackers anywhere at the site or in the museum. It's just a hop, skip and a jump from this manipulation to "some people did something." Decadence. Decline. For shame.

The "deal" being allegedly offered to the bloodthirsty, evil humans who murdered thousands of innocents on American soil on 9/11 is just the last straw in a series of so many pathetic displays of weakness and decadence by a dying Republic. If murdering almost 3,000 citizens is not enough to warrant the death penalty, what is? That these scumbag, lowlife murderers are still alive and above ground today is a sufficient affront to the memory of the murdered and to their living relatives and friends.

I love America, but I do have to question if there is a single shred of decency or dignity left anywhere in American leadership with respect to this mass murder? What does one have to do in America do warrant the death penalty? Showing kindness to the cruel and leniency to the evil is wrong. Destroying evil is kindness. Our blood and our lives are not important to the ruling elites. We are their cannon fodder. Our lives are cheap playthings for their political machinations and their unapologetic, unending thirst for power, riches and control.

You know what could result in the death penalty in America? A human going up against the leftist, Democrat evil blob for a second Presidential run. That could have easily warranted a federal death penalty by FBI for Donald Trump and I'm actually pretty surprised that it didn't.

In keeping with my mood, the general pulse of the news cycle as I see it right now, and some emotional and physical challenges that I am facing in "real" life while away from my keyboard, the Human Grace section this week is quite slim.

But as I prepared to file, I found one item that I started to chuckle about. Hopefully, this brief chuckle reprieve from a truly difficult day is a portent for a better day ahead.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

